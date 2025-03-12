Grant, Heather and their baby | Contributed

There will soon be a colourful addition to the north west coast of Scotland

By the time summer rolls round, the village of Scourie will have a new eating destination.

The one-year-old Crofter’s Kitchen, which currently offers al-fresco dining and specialises in seafood, will be extending its offering with a bright blue shipping container restaurant.

This is thanks to becoming a Scottish Edge Regional Edge Winner on March 6 and, thus, securing capital for this new addition. It will give them much needed indoor space, so that diners, many of whom are walking the NC500 route, can shelter from dreich weather. This will also allow them to extend their opening season and serve more guests.

We asked Grant Mercer, who owns the venue with his wife, Heather Mercer, to tell us more.

Tell us about Crofter’s Kitchen.

It’s a chef-led, farm-to-fork eatery in the heart of the Scottish Highlands, bringing fresh, local and sustainable food to the NC500. It combines my 17 years of professional kitchen experience with Heather’s hospitality expertise to offer a high-quality but accessible dining experience. Since launching in May 2024, we have built a loyal following of both locals and visitors seeking restaurant-quality, local Scottish seafood and other produce at an affordable price. Our menu highlights fresh, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients, with a strong emphasis on seafood and Highland produce.

What’s it like to operate on the NC500?

Both challenging and incredibly rewarding. The remote location presents logistical challenges, but it also means we have access to some of the finest ingredients, sourced within miles of our eatery. For example, our langoustines can go from dock to plate in just 30 minutes, and we work closely with local fishermen, crofters, and producers to ensure that almost everything we serve is sourced within a 30-mile radius. While unpredictable Highland weather can make outdoor dining tricky, the stunning location, the high demand for quality dining, and the incredible community of suppliers make it an amazing place to operate.

What will the new addition be like?

It’s a completely new space that will operate alongside our existing outdoor kitchen, right by the blue sea of Scourie beach on the NC500. It will house a fully operational professional kitchen and indoor seating for up to 25 people, plus a dedicated toilet block. The design will be modern with a seaside twist, featuring fisherman’s pendant lights and timber cladding, combining contemporary comfort with rustic Highland charm. In summer, it will provide a stylish, indoor retreat for visitors to enjoy our seasonal dishes, coffee, and cake. In winter, it will transform into a seasonal restaurant with a focus on families, serving Sunday roasts every Sunday afternoon and a family-friendly weekend menu designed to attract both locals and couples looking for a cosy, welcoming dining experience.

the container restaurant plans | Contributed

When did you have the idea?

It was born out of necessity, but also from a deeply personal place. In early 2024, we welcomed our first son into the world, and he became the inspiration behind Crofter’s Kitchen. As new parents, we were driven to create a sustainable, successful business that would support our family and our community.

Before launching in May 2024, we saw a huge gap in the market—nowhere in the area offered affordable yet high-quality dining, especially for fresh local seafood. On good weather days, revenues soared by 50 per cent and up, but when the weather turned, business dropped significantly.

We knew we needed a year-round, stylish, and innovative solution. A shipping container restaurant was the perfect answer—affordable, modern, and in harmony with the rugged Highland landscape. Most importantly, it ensures long-term growth for our family and business, inspiring us to push forward every day.

Who is your average customer, and what are their favourite dishes?

We serve a diverse mix of customers, but our biggest groups include NC500 visitors. Many of our guests are road-trippers looking for authentic, high-quality Scottish seafood at a price that doesn’t break the bank. Their favourite dish is the West Coast Wonder – a spectacular seafood platter featuring local lobster, langoustines, crab, and more, all sourced from nearby waters.

Our community has also embraced our focus on seasonal, well-prepared dishes. A favourite among regulars is our teriyaki pork belly bites, served with red cabbage slaw, made using locally reared pigs. Staycationers in the area will often visit Crofter’s Kitchen every day, due to the high quality of dining without needing to leave the beautiful area.

Grant with a fresh crab | Contributed

Will the new space have great views?

The views will be spectacular—our container restaurant is positioned on our croft right by Scourie beach, offering guests the chance to stroll along the blue-sea coastline after their meal.

When will it be open, and what will be on the menu?

If planning approval goes as planned, we aim to be open and operational by June 2025, just in time for the busy season.

The menu will reflect the best seasonal ingredients the North West Highlands has to offer, with a strong emphasis on local seafood, farm-reared meats, and fresh produce. The summer options will include tandoori monkfish kebabs, hand dived scallops served on a bed of chorizo risotto with chilli black pudding, fillet of seabream with shellfish and dill creme fraiche and more. The winter menu will include a Sunday roast every week and hearty, family-focused weekend dishes to create a welcoming, communal atmosphere.

Are there any challenges to overcome before opening?