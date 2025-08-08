Scottish shopper footfall in decline but one city bucks the trend

“Whilst the figures are an improvement on June’s poor figures there is little to celebrate” – Ewan MacDonald-Russell, SRC

Scotland has seen a “disappointing” fall in the number of shoppers visiting high streets with only Edinburgh managing to buck the trend, figures today suggest.

Overall Scottish footfall decreased by 1.3 per cent last month, compared with July 2024, according to the latest data from the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) and Sensormatic. However, that was an improvement on June’s 3 per cent year-on-year slump.

A breakdown of the figures shows that shopping centre footfall decreased by 0.1 per cent in July, improving on a 1.8 per cent decline in June. Retail park visits nudged up 0.4 per cent in July, compared with the previous month’s 3.7 per cent slide.

The disappointing Scottish retail footfall figures came despite the sunny weather in July.

In July, footfall in Edinburgh increased by 0.6 per cent, year on year, while footfall in Glasgow fell by 1.5 per cent.

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, deputy head of the SRC, said: “Scottish retail footfall continued to disappointingly dip despite the sunny weather in July. Whilst the figures are an improvement on June’s poor figures there is little to celebrate as retailers have to try to increase sales in store despite fewer visitors.

“Edinburgh bucked the trend slightly with a positive return driven by international visitors to the capital, whilst Glasgow was pretty much in line with the national average. Retail parks and shopping centres were broadly flat showing both are still attractive options for consumers.”

He added: “A year after the General Election, it’s hard to find evidence of much growth in the everyday economy. A new UK government promised to focus on the economy but it’s hard to find even green shoots of prosperity.

“With government-imposed costs skyrocketing and shoppers staying away it already looks like things will remain very tough for Scotland’s retailers this summer.”

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant for Sensormatic Solutions, said: “Total retail footfall remains stubbornly negative in Scotland. Events such as the Oasis tour in England in July did give local uplifts in foot-traffic, which now heads to Edinburgh for August, along with the Fringe.

“The early July heatwave may have lifted leisure footfall more than retail, while one year into a new Labour government, consumer sentiment remains cautious. The underlying footfall trend may be improving, but this is still negative growth on negative 2024 figures - raising the question: are shoppers returning, or simply shopping around more as they try to spend less?