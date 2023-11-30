3 . The Station Bar and Hotel

It may not be cheap at £775,000, but the new owner of the Station Hotel will get the chance not to only run a traditional local pub - but also welcome guests to the nine bedrooms above the boozer. It's located right next to Larbert Train Station, so there's a steady stream of thirsty travellers to welcome. It has a lounge bar, a public bar, a private function room and a beer garden.