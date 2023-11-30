It's led to a string of closures, as publicans and landlords are no longer able to turn a profit.
Yet the thought of owning - or at least running - your own pub is still a positive prospect for many people.
If you are thinking about taking the plunge, here are 10 currently on the market in Scotland - from local boozers to swish country inns.
1. The Bridge Inn
Perfectly located on the High Street of the Stirlingshire town of Bonnybridge, there's no shortage of passing footfall for the new owners of The Bridge Inn to lure in for a tipple and a bite to eat. It's going to auction on December 14 with a guide price of £160,000.
2. Forty Four Bar & Late Lounge
Just £15,000 will get you the leasehold for this bar and nightclub on Perth's Atholl Street, complete with "seven day Premises Licence, fully accompanied with late trading hours". That may seem cheap but there's the £30,000 annual rent to consider, along with a fairly hefty refurbishment outlay and staff recruitment that's required since the business has been closed for some time.
3. The Station Bar and Hotel
It may not be cheap at £775,000, but the new owner of the Station Hotel will get the chance not to only run a traditional local pub - but also welcome guests to the nine bedrooms above the boozer. It's located right next to Larbert Train Station, so there's a steady stream of thirsty travellers to welcome. It has a lounge bar, a public bar, a private function room and a beer garden.
4. Ziques
Ziques is an established bar and restaurant on Hyndland Street in Glasgow's bustling West End that currently has an annual net profit of around £100,000. The current owners are asking for £595,000 for the freehold or £150,000 for the leasehold.