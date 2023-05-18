All Sections
Scottish property consultancy opens Highland 'hub' as its embrace hybrid working

Galbraith, the Scottish property consultancy, has invested in a new “Highland hub”, bringing its Elgin and Inverness teams together under one roof as part of a hybrid working model.

By Scott Reid
Published 18th May 2023, 16:44 BST
 Comment

Bosses said the new Inverness facility would provide an “up-to-date working environment with excellent facilities for its growing team”. It forms part of the firm’s commitment to cut its carbon footprint and embrace hybrid working. Galbraith operates from a large network of offices including in Aberdeen, Ayr, Cupar, Edinburgh and Perth, with consultants based in Argyll, Elgin, Galashiels and Stranraer. It provides a full range of property consultancy services across the commercial, residential, rural, natural capital and renewable energy sectors.

Partner Rod Christie said: “We are committed to investing in our staff including offering the best work-life balance and at the same time reducing our carbon footprint. The new office enables us to meet both of those objectives as well as expanding the range of services we offer to clients. Our staff have demonstrated that through hybrid working; mixing time working from home and out on appointments with time in the office, that the business can thrive as well as offering a far better work life balance for staff. What started as a necessity in the pandemic lockdown has turned into a permanent and welcome development in the longer term.”

The Edinburgh-headquartered firm’s growing team in the north includes recent appointments Iona Colmar, who joins the residential lettings team, Georgina Milne (trainee land manager), Harry Burton (trainee land manager), Thomas Jones (residential property sales) and Alex Flinn (forestry). Dougal Lindsay, a partner with the firm in Inverness, added: “We are thrilled to have all of our Highland and Moray team under one roof. It gives us a strength and depth that we believe is unparalleled in our operating regions.”

In addition, a new fleet of electric vehicles will replace the current Galbraith-branded Minis from this spring. The firm has expanded its services in the Highland region across a range of business sectors, from rural land and estate management to residential, estate and farm sales and lettings, renewable energy, utilities, building surveying, forestry and woodland, natural capital, carbon and commercial property.

Galbraith staff at the new Inverness hub office. Picture: Alison White PhotographyGalbraith staff at the new Inverness hub office. Picture: Alison White Photography
Galbraith staff at the new Inverness hub office. Picture: Alison White Photography
