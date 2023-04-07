Scottish property consultancy Galbraith unveils new partners amid raft of promotions

Galbraith, the property consultancy with a string of offices across Scotland, has announced two promotions to partner, two new directors and a raft of other appointments as part of its continued growth strategy.

Lucie Howatson and Crawford Mackay have been promoted to partner and John Pullen and Martin Rennie have been promoted to the position of director. Meanwhile, Laurie Cook, Paul Schofield, Tom Tongs and James Towers have all been promoted to senior associate. Ailsa Baird, Kitty Campbell, Kate Michie, Philippa Orr, Mark Paton and Russell Porter all progress to associate. In addition, Alex Davies and Christian Wroe become senior surveyors, whilst Alex Flinn is promoted to senior forester.

Edinburgh-headquartered Galbraith, which has 14 offices across Scotland and the north of England, including a new office in Morpeth that opened in early 2023, has recorded considerable growth in the past three years. The firm has roots dating back to 1765.

Chief executive Martin Cassels said: “I am delighted to announce these promotions as we continue to invest in our people, who are the core of the business. The firm’s strategy over the past three years has been one of consistent organic growth, which has proved successful. We are in an excellent position to continue to grow, to be opportunistic and capitalise on emerging opportunities across our business sectors.”

Howatson, based in Perth, is involved in rural management, valuations and professional consultancy work. Mackay, based in the Edinburgh office, oversees rural management, valuation and professional consultancy in the region, as well as providing advice on renewable energy and estate purchases.