A six-bedroom hotel in Stranraer has gone on the market for less than the price of a flat in some areas of Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The Ruddicot Hotel occupies a prime location on London Road as it enters the seaside town of Stranraer and includes six ensuite guest rooms, a bar and lounge, space for fuctions, a large beer garden and a two-bedroom owners cottage.

The hotel was put up for sale recently, with the owners looking for offers “in the region of” £365,000 for the freehold.

A real hub for the Stranraer community, it’s hosted countless important life events for local people over the years, and is well known for its regular live music and karaoke nights.

Current owners David and Sarah Henry said: “We have owned the Ruddicot Hotel for three years now and have been constantly striving to improve and upgrade the property. I think we have managed to bring it up to 21st century standards and build a great customer base. We have a young family and underestimated the commitment needed to keep a thriving business like this going in the correct direction, and with our current family we cannot give the business the full commitment it deserves.”

Emily Hewitson, Chartered Surveyor at Graham + Sibbald who are marketing the hotel, added: “The availability of The Ruddicot Hotel is a fantastic opportunity to buy a well-known institution in a prominent position within Stranraer. The property offers a new owner a fantastic opportunity to run an well-established profitable business with room for growth.”

Take the tour here, and go to Graham + Sibbald’s website for more details.

1 . Location, location, location The hotel takes up a prominent position on the main road into Stranraer. | Grahm + Sibbald Photo Sales

2 . Sleep tight The hotel has six comfortable en-suite guest rooms. | Graham + Sibbald Photo Sales

3 . Modern style The current owners have invigorated the bar and lounge bringing it into the 21st century. | Graham + Sibbald Photo Sales

4 . Space aplenty There's plenty of space for the many functions the hotel hosts throughout the year. | Graham + Sibbald Photo Sales