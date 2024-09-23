Living on Scotland’s beautiful coastline is more expensive than ever, with house prices in seaside towns and villages outpacing other properties by around 20 per cent over the last five years.

Estate agents Retties have released their annual list of the top performing areas, with Elie and Earlsferry pulling ahead of last year’s leader North Berwick.

It’s one of six entries in Fife, with a further three in East Lothian, and just one on the country’s West Coast.

Dr John Boyle, director of strategy and research at Rettie, said: “Most of the higher priced coastal settlements have had an average house price rise in recent years, well above the national average, and each shares characteristics including beautiful beaches, rich histories, and vibrant communities.

“The towns and villages on the list offer a blend of natural beauty, outdoor activities, and coastal walks.

“They are also within relatively easy access of Scotland’s main cities, and offer an attractive lifestyle that is reflected in their premium prices.”

Here’s the top 10.

1 . Elie The linked villages of Elie and Earlsferry are the most expensive place on Scotland's coast to buy a house. Located in the pretty East Neuk of Fife, the village has an average property price of £869,459. A popular spot for second home owners, the village has everything you need for a holiday - with two golf courses, several sandy beaches, a sports club, water sports centre and even a sauna. The Ship Inn pub hosts a series of beach cricket matches (pictured) over the summer months. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Gullane The exclusive East Lothian town of Gullane takes second sport, with an average property price of £504,139 in 2023/24. Sitting on the John Muir Way on the southern shore of the Firth of Forth, the town has become increasingly popular in recent years with commuters who work in Edinburgh. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . St Andrews Properties such as this one, Dhucraig, in St Andrews, which is on the market for offers over £2.1 million, have pushed prices up in the Fife town. The average price for 2023/24 was £490,361. The town's university was last year crowned the UK's best in the annual Sunday Times University Guide. | Rettie Photo Sales