Historic former Dunoon hotel and Lipton Tea residence goes up for auction

The former Hunters Quay Hotel in Dunoon, a 10-bedroom Victorian-built property with sea views that was once owned by tea magnate Sir Thomas Lipton, is to go up for sale by auction this month.

The hotel closed in 2020 during the pandemic and has never reopened since. Now, with a £430,000 guide price, the imposing residential property will feature among some 240 other properties and plots of land in the next online live-streamed sale to be held by SDL Property Auctions, on September 26.

Situated on a 0.4-acre site and with more than 4,000 sq ft of living space, the former Hunters Quay Hotel retains many of its original ornate features including a grand carved wooden and wrought iron staircase, ceiling mouldings and cupola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Auctioneers at SDL Property Auctions say the former hotel, which was built in 1865 and last renovated in 2004, could have potential for a range of different uses, from luxury apartments, a return to being a single grand residence, or as a wedding venue or a care home, subject to a buyer obtaining the necessary planning consent.

The former Hunters Quay Hotel in Dunoon, which was once owned by Sir Thomas Lipton, is up for sale.

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and partner at SDL Property Auctions, said: “This is an absolute gem of a heritage property that’s also in a wonderful location. With views out over the Firth of Clyde and situated on the doorstep of the unique landscapes and islands that make up this part of the West of Scotland, a 40-minute car-ferry crossing gives easy access to Gourock, from where it’s only a 45-minute drive to central Glasgow.”

He added: “Not surprisingly we have had interest from several potential buyers and we are excited to see what the next chapter holds for this outstanding historic building.”

For more information about the former Dunoon hotel, or to register to bid remotely online, on the phone or by proxy, go to sdlauctions.co.uk.