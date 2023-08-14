Scottish food and drink firms urged to look to the future with STEM ambassadors

Food and drink employers across Scotland are being urged to nominate their “STEM ambassadors” in a bid to attract the next generation of workers into the sector.

Scottish salmon producer Bakkafrost's veterinary practice and cleaner fish manager Mathilda Lomas examines some salmon eggs. Picture: Mark Gibson

A network of ambassadors focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects is being developed to make food and drink a career destination of choice. With people and skills identified as one of the ways to drive growth in the sector, the initiative is seen as playing a key part in supporting young people’s education and raising aspirations. Food and drink is one of Scotland’s largest employers, expected to employ in excess of 77,000 people by 2031, spread across a large range of different jobs.

Moira Stalker, skills manager at Food and Drink Federation Scotland, said “Our industry is the third largest sector employer in Scotland and the biggest manufacturing employer. However, the sector continues to experience significant staffing shortages, due to a combination of labour supply challenges, fierce competition from other industries and a scarcity of skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our recently launched industry growth strategy has identified the need to build a compelling proposition around the diverse range of jobs and careers available within the industry. STEM Ambassadors support this by not only delivering world-leading education, but by inspiring young people and building that pipeline of talent we need in the food & drink industry.”

Scottish salmon producer Bakkafrost is already on board, with ten ambassadors offering their time and enthusiasm to bring STEM subjects to life. Mathilda Lomas, the company’s veterinary practice and cleaner fish manager and one of the ambassadors, said: “Bakkafrost operates in some of the most rural parts of Scotland, and it’s great to engage with local communities to help them understand what we do. We need the next generation of fish farmers to come into the sector so it’s a great opportunity to spread the word. There’s more to it than just feeding fish: you’re a mathematician, you’re a scientist, you’re a vet. You can be so many things.”