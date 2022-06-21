'Substantial' investment pledged as Scottish Salmon Company changes name

The move follows Faroese firm Bakkafrost’s acquisition of the seafood business in 2019.

Bosses said the corporate focus for the past two years had been to align the businesses and develop its core capabilities in Scotland. The renaming of the operations will ensure that the group operates as “one company”, with two regions of production.

As an integral part of a five-year investment and sustainability plan, Bakkafrost Group has committed to an investment programme of more than £700 million to increase output of premium salmon by more than 40 per cent. A “substantial proportion” of this investment will be made in Scotland, including towards the creation of additional jobs.

Bakkafrost Scotland currently has some 600 staff located across the west coast of Scotland and the Hebridean Islands.

Ian Laister, managing director at Bakkafrost Scotland, said: “The renaming of our Scotland operations to Bakkafrost Scotland and finalising our larger smolt production strategy represents our firm step into the future as part of the Bakkafrost family.

“Bakkafrost is the most vertically integrated salmon farming business in the world, allowing the Scottish operation full control and responsibility over all aspects of our supply chain and production.

“Bakkafrost Scotland cements our position on the global stage, while retaining our proud Scottish provenance. This is fundamental to our people, and the communities in which they live and work, and to our customers, who receive only the finest salmon from Scotland.”