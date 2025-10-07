Glasgow firm aims to ramp up production to 5,000 vehicles a year

A leading Scottish car manufacturer is expected to create up to 300 new manufacturing jobs as part of efforts to “significantly scale” up its production facility.

Munro EV is set to bring back mass production of vehicles to the country for the first time in decades as it steps up the roll-out of its M-Series, a commercial all terrain electric vehicle.

The Glasgow-based company has secured a multi-million pound funding package from one of its existing investors, Elbow Beach, and other parties, which it says will “accelerate production” of the four-wheel drive model.

The last car mass produced in Scotland was the Hillman Imp, but Peugeot-Talbot closed down its plant in the Renfrewshire town of Linwood in 1981.

The vehicle is designed to operate in harsh environments | Munro EV

The team behind the M-Series already have preliminary orders for 246 vehicles, worth nearly £17.4 million. But Munro is now targeting a production capacity of up to 5,000 vehicles annually in the next six years.

Priced from £63,000, the M-Series vehicles are designed for a range of industries. The off-road model - featuring a 1,050kg payload capacity and up to 170 real world miles of range per charge - is purpose built to operate in extreme environments.

The firm, founded in 2019 by Russell Peterson and Ross Anderson, has already made initial deliveries of the 4x4s to some customers earlier this year, with the M-Series available in utility, truck and chassis variants.

The company completed an “intensive” 18-month durability test programme for the M-Series earlier this year, with the trials focusing on “task-specific” objectives to meet the needs of the firm’s key customers.

Munro EV said the vehicles provide up to 170 real world miles of range per charge. | Munro

It said the £2m investment would allow it to expand its production line capacity, recruit additional assembly and engineering staff, develop industry-specific vehicle configurations, and grow its sales and service network across target sectors.

Mr Peterson, the chief executive of Munro EV, said: “This investment validates the critical need for zero emission solutions in heavy industry. Mining companies, defence interest and construction firms are actively seeking alternatives to diesel-powered vehicles, both to meet sustainability targets and reduce operational costs.

“The M-Series delivers on both fronts without compromising the performance these industries demand. We provided a unique combination of capability, durability and sustainability, which solves decarbonisations and vehicle role issues for a number of sectors.”

He added: “The Ministry of Defence plans to procure replacements for the Land Rover and Pinzgauer vehicles in its fleet under the land mobility strategy, and the Munro M-Series can meet those requirements while being more capable, quieter, and cleaner.

“This is not a lifestyle vehicle that operators have to add robustness to with aftermarket parts or upgrade kits. This is a vehicle built from the ground up to be an off-road electric vehicle that will be operated in harsh environments.”