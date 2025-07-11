Scottish off-road EV maker Munro scales new heights with £17 million order book

“Together, we will establish Munro as the global leader in sustainable specialist 4x4 vehicles built for the world’s toughest industries.”

Scottish electric car maker Munro Vehicles is powering ahead with a bumper £17 million order book.

The firm, which is behind an off-road electric vehicle that has been likened to an eco friendly version of the iconic Humvee, said it had completed an “intensive” 18-month durability test programme for its all-electric Series M.

The off-road trials have focused on “task-specific objectives” to meet the requirements of the company’s customers in industries such as mining, defence, emergency response and utilities as they transition to net zero.

Following the sale of several vehicles in 2024, Munro holds a growing £17m order book for its zero-emission Series M utility, truck and chassis models.

Meanwhile, Munro co-founders Russ Peterson (the firm’s chief executive) and Ross Anderson (head of powertrain) have appointed Avinash Rugoobur as company chairman. Rugoobur graduated from the University of Melbourne in 2003 with a degree in mechanical engineering and computer science, mechatronics.

Peterson said: “Avinash brings a wealth of experience from the global automotive and technology sectors and proven expertise in delivering sustainable, strategic growth for start-up and scale-up businesses.

“We are confident that Avinash possesses the skill set, drive and passion to build upon Munro’s success to date. Together, we will establish Munro as the global leader in sustainable specialist 4x4 vehicles built for the world’s toughest industries.”

Rugoobur said: “There is a clear need for such a specialist vehicle from customers in industries such as agriculture, emergency response, defence, infrastructure and mining, targeting net zero. And Munro holds a full and healthy £17m order book for 246 vehicles until 2027.”

Anderson added: “Most vehicles in the SUV and truck segments are now designed with road use as their primary function; those attributes often compromise their suitability in off-road and commercial environments.

“Our products have market-leading off-road attributes, an underlying platform that can be adapted to specialist applications, and a unique safety strategy designed to address the risks light vehicles face in extreme and unpredictable environments. By producing durable, long-lasting, and serviceable electric vehicles, Munro offers a clean alternative for sectors that traditionally rely on fuel-hungry 4x4s to operate.”