Mystery still surrounds the break-in.

Papers marked “secret” have been found at a disused military base on a Scottish island following reports of multiple break-ins.

The documents were found at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) base on the Isle of Rona, an island on the west coast, along with a trail of damage at the site.

Buildings were vandalised and items from the derelict property are believed to have been stolen.

Official documents found on a table following a break-in | Contributed

Pictures have been shared with The Scotsman showing evidence of a break-in with smashed glass across the floor, damaged property and evidence of attempts to start a fire.

After the alarm was raised about the break-in, the island’s manager uncovered documents from the scene marked with “secret” and “official sensitive.”

Pictures from the scene show smashed glass strewn across the floor following a reported break-in to the MoD site on Rona | Contributed

The site was latterly used as a submarine testing station run by security contractors Qinetiq, on behalf of the MoD.

The building has not been cleared out properly since it closed several years ago.

Some 100 acres to the north of the 2,400-acre island is still owned by the MoD, but the rest is privately owned.

The MoD base on the island | Supplied

The Scotsman exclusively revealed earlier this year that the island changed hands this summer after three decades under the same ownership.

Rona was bought by Fior Rona Ltd, a company set up by hedge fund manager Danny Luhde-Thompson and his wife Cressida Pollock in June.

The island’s manager, Steven Betteridge has recently taken over from Bill Cowie, who has been the custodian of Rona for more than two decades and whose retirement from life on the island has coincided with the change in ownership.

News of the break-in was raised by visitors to the island, usually yacht owners who dock in the harbour and make their own way onto the island, who warned the base was lying open and had been vandalised.

Due to the level of damage caused, and a trolley of stolen items found by the harbour, including batteries, it is believed the thieves made several visits to the base over the last few weeks and possibly planned on returning.

Rona is home to several properties, including two holiday homes for paying guests.

The MoD base is about an hour and a half’s walk from the main settlement area of the island, which has been home to just two residents for the last two decades.

The are questions over why the MoD base has been abandoned packed with equipment, tools, electrical goods and even personal items including photographs of former staff.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “We can confirm the MoD site on the Island of Rona is currently in the process of being prepared for disposal.