Scottish city ‘gap site’ to be filled with hundreds of student flats and new arts centre

“It’s fantastic that we are now able to start work on delivering the final piece of the Collegelands jigsaw” – Paul O’Donnell, Glasgow Enlightenment

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors have given the green light to a £95 million development in Glasgow that will provide hundreds more student beds, almost 150 rental flats and a new arts centre.

Collegelands Park in Calton will cover a 2.5-acre site and also include new park areas, outdoor seating and spaces for exercise. It is estimated that 250 jobs will be created during the construction phase of the project on the last gap site in the Collegelands area of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development will feature two new student accommodation blocks providing 591 beds in total, 147 rented apartments and a “contemporary arts centre”.

A CGI of how the new development will fit into the Collegelands regeneration project in the Calton area of Glasgow, which was started in 2004.

Paul O’Donnell of developer Glasgow Enlightenment said: “It’s fantastic that we are now able to start work on delivering the final piece of the Collegelands jigsaw, creating a completely new neighbourhood that will help enrich the Calton area and help tackle Glasgow’s urgent need for purpose-built student accommodation.

“The Collegelands regeneration project began over 20 years ago, so it’s great news for the city that it’s now moving toward completion, bringing new residents and much-needed amenities to the area. We’re grateful for the support of Glasgow City Council and pleased that they share our vision for the future of this community.”

He added: “The ongoing support from local residents has been central to the success of this project, and we sincerely appreciate their involvement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new arts facility is being backed by charity Dream Machine Productions. It will offer a hireable event space, a community lounge and a café, opening out to a courtyard with benches, free wi-fi, charging points and “spaces that encourage outdoor remote working”.

Dream Machine is said to be actively seeking funding for the building, with a five-year plan focused on generating sufficient revenue to become financially self-sustaining and reduce reliance on external support.

The overall Collegelands regeneration project was launched in 2004 and now includes a Moxy hotel, offices, homes and shops.