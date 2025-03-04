New Wheatley Group homes transform lives in Gallowgate

Families in Glasgow’s East End are settling into their new homes as the first phase of the new Calton Village development takes shape.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ambitious project is transforming a vacant site close to the city centre into a vibrant new community.

Scotland’s largest housing, care, and property-management group, Wheatley Group, is partnering with award-winning housebuilder McTaggart Construction to deliver 264 high-quality affordable homes in the Gallowgate area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development has been supported by Glasgow City Council through the Affordable Housing Supply Programme, helping to deliver much-needed affordable homes in the area, and features a mix of one, two, three, and four-bedroom flats and houses for social rent and mid-market rent, helping to meet the city’s growing demand for quality, affordable homes.

Ammaduddin Sidiqi with three of his children in their new kitchen at Calton Village

Ninety homes have already been handed over to tenants.

Wheatley Group Director of Development and Regeneration, Lindsay Lauder, said: “It’s fantastic to see tenants settling into their new homes at Calton Village. Bringing this site back to life is a major investment in the area, delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes in a great location close to the city centre.

“These homes will make a huge difference to people’s lives, providing warm, safe, and modern places to live, while also supporting Scotland’s Net Zero ambitions.”

The development includes the largest district heating system in Glasgow, operated from a central hub to deliver energy-efficient heating and hot water. All homes have gold-standard insulation and are built to a high specification, contributing to Scotland’s sustainability targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy O'Neil outside her new Lowther home at Calton Village

Lowther customer Amy O'Neil, 26, was handed the keys to her new two-bedroom mid-market rental flat late last year.

She said: “Moving into my new home has been a dream come true. The quality is outstanding, the rooms are spacious and modern, and the energy-efficient heating has made my bills cheaper.

“As a young, working professional, the process has been stress-free, and I couldn’t be happier. I’d recommend Lowther homes to anyone looking for quality and comfort.”

Janice Russell, Managing Director of McTaggart Construction, said: “We passionately believe that quality affordable homes can change lives and communities for the better and we are proud to be part of a partnership delivering significant investment in energy efficiency and quality housing across the Calton Village. Integral to that is our commitment to local employment, whether through training schemes and support or investment in local people and local suppliers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New townhouses at Calton Village

The £32 million development has also generated local jobs and training opportunities through McTaggart Construction’s Community Benefit initiatives. So far, 24 work placements, 12 apprenticeships, and 11 new jobs have been created on the site, as well as 30 mentoring, school, and educational support activities.

Ross Hammell, CSR Manager at McTaggart Construction, said: “There are so many fantastic opportunities on offer, from working on-site building homes to being part of our office support and we’re delighted to be providing guidance, practical training, and support on getting a foothold in the construction industry. Our training programmes can help people get a job or an apprenticeship that sets them up for interesting and long-lasting work. In addition, we have a commitment to delivering a minimum of 40% of all sub-contracting opportunities to local businesses on each project we are involved in.”

Among the homes at Calton Village, 32 properties originally planned for mid-market rent have been converted to social rent to support homeless individuals and families.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow tenant Robert, along with his wife Claire and their two children, recently moved into a three-bedroom townhouse at Calton Village after their private landlord decided to sell their previous home, leaving them without accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert said: “When we were given our eviction notice, we had no choice but to move into my mum’s two-bedroom house. With five of us under one roof, it was really stressful.

“When we were offered a home in Calton Village, we couldn’t believe it. The house is fantastic, and the support from Wheatley staff has been amazing. We’re so happy – we still can’t believe it’s real.”

Another family benefiting from the development is Ammaduddin Sidiqi, 36, his wife, and their five children, who recently moved from an overcrowded high-rise flat into a spacious four-bedroom house at Calton Village.

Ammaduddin said: “Our new home has made such a difference for our family. We have our own garden now, which we didn’t have before, and we can open the windows and enjoy the fresh air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our oldest son loves having his own room now – he told me it’s his favourite part because before he didn’t have space for his things. The house is bigger, especially the kitchen, and it’s perfect for our family.”

Wheatley Group has made a major commitment to supporting homeless individuals and families across Scotland. Last year, the organisation increased its target of providing homes for homeless people by 10%, aiming to make 11,000 homes available by 2026. The 32 homes at Calton Village are part of that wider effort to tackle the housing emergency.