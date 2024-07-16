Scottish accountancy giant AAB makes big changes ahead of £100 million milestone

“Our brand consolidation marks a pivotal moment in our growth journey” – CEO Emma Lancaster

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AAB, the fast-growing Scottish accounting and business services group, is rolling out a “strategic brand consolidation” as it closes in on its £100 million turnover target.

Bosses at the Aberdeen-headquartered firm said the move to bring together its five brands across the UK and Ireland was a cornerstone of a six-year plan to “strengthen and expand” its position as a key player in the mid-market. AAB, which employs some 1,000 people across 12 office locations, will bring FPM, Sagars and May Figures under its main brand title, AAB. Meanwhile, Think People and SeeHearSpeakUp will become AAB People.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group delivers audit, accounting, tax, payroll, human resources, consulting and advisory services globally from offices across the UK, Ireland and the US, with annual revenues approaching £100m. It has trebled in size since 2021, when it secured investment from August Equity, ranking in the top 20 of Accountancy Daily’s top 75 accountancy firms last year.

AAB chief executive Emma Lancaster. Picture: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

The firm - formerly Anderson Anderson & Brown - said a transition period for the changes was currently underway, “ensuring that clients experience a seamless change with no disruption to services”.

Chief executive Emma Lancaster said: “Our brand consolidation marks a pivotal moment in our growth journey. By combining our diverse services under the widely recognised AAB brand, we are not only simplifying our structure, but also amplifying our ability to deliver integrated, innovative solutions to our clients. This alignment is crucial as we continue to pursue our ambitious growth targets and expand our footprint in the UK and beyond.

“By uniting our brands, we will operate more efficiently and effectively, enhancing our ability to offer holistic professional services, and ensuring that our clients continue to receive exceptional support as they navigate their own journeys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad