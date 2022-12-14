Hillington Park – billed as Scotland's largest business park – says it is experiencing buoyant demand after a just-completed facelift that has seen more than £3m invested in the site over the last year.

Frasers Property has invested the sum in modernising and boosting the green credentials of the park that is home to more than 500 organisations employing in excess of 8,000 people, and spanning sectors including transport and last-mile logistics, automotive, construction services, manufacturing, engineering, trade counter, technology, and health. The latest phase, the £320,000 refurbishment of 16-18 Earl Haig Road, includes new roller shutter and entrance doors, and energy-efficient electric heating.

Demand for industrial, trade-counter and warehouse property at Hillington Park, with Ryden and Colliers acting as the site’s industrial letting agents, is described as continuing to be strong with 23 new lease agreements completed during 2022, generating more than £1m of new contracted headline rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant Edmondson, commercial director at Hillington Park said: “Frasers Property’s strategy of investing in both new build developments and upgrading existing Hillington Park stock has delivered supply that the market has been calling for and consequently has been letting up quickly.” Greg MacDonald, project manager at the business park also commented: “This latest £320,000 investment by Frasers Property has brought another commercial property up to modern standards bringing immediate benefits to an occupier and to the environment.”

From left: Angus Forbes of building surveyor Triangle, Greg McDonald (Hillington Park), and David Kennedy of local contractors Affiniti Response. Picture: contributed.

Advertisement Hide Ad