Workspace provider adds key Glasgow office to two Edinburgh locations following acquisition

Pure Offices has snapped up Hillington Innovation Centre, adding the site to its two existing Scottish-based offices in Leith and Edinburgh Park.

The firm now plans to upgrade the purpose-built serviced office property on Hillington Park, which spans more than 20,000 square feet and consists of 50 office suites and meeting rooms. Works will include a new business lounge as well as refurbishments to toilets, kitchens and meeting rooms.

As part of the company’s environmental goals, various green initiatives are planned for the property such as rooftop solar panels and upgrades to the lighting system.

The acquisition and the firm’s continued growth north of the Border comes after the success of its Edinburgh Park office on the outskirts of the Scottish capital, which opened during the pandemic. The Glasgow acquisition takes Pure Offices to 23 centres across the UK.

Mark Evans, of Pure’s parent company Northwood Investors, said: “Businesses are rethinking what they want from their office spaces and expect more flexibility and a better environment.

“With this in mind, our newest venture at Hillington Park can build on the success we’ve experienced at our two Edinburgh sites, as we emerge from the pandemic.

“The building is already well let and home to more than 20 businesses, from start-ups through to global corporates, so we hope to reach a high occupancy level very quickly.”

He added: “A big consideration of the building’s refurbishment will be about the wellbeing of our clients - we want them to be proud of their office space and in surroundings that allow them to flourish.”

The Innovation Centre is made up of “smart and contemporary” offices which will provide flexible contracts, an on-site management team which takes care of the building and hosts regular events, 24/7 access, private meeting rooms and excellent transport links. The site is near the M8 motorway, Braehead shopping centre and Glasgow Airport.

Plans for the centre’s transformation take place shortly after a £3.8 million refurbishment of Diageo’s former Scottish headquarters at Edinburgh Park, which experienced significant demand from clients despite opening during the pandemic.

Evans said: “It is always challenging finding the right buildings and locations for our office acquisitions, but we really enjoy scoping out the next best spot to provide high-quality office space to businesses in Scotland. We are keeping our options open when it comes to scouting out the next location.”

The redesign of the Innovation Centre is said to be in the early stages and will see Pure partner with specialist fit out firm Estilo.

Gail Johnston, centre manager of the Hillington Innovation Centre, said: “The building’s transformation will make a huge difference to existing occupiers as well as prospective new clients.