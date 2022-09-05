Trio of lettings sealed at Scotland’s largest industrial estate close to Glasgow airport

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new lets at Hillington Park, near Glasgow, span an area of 18,820 square feet and, following the arrival of Kayfoam earlier this year, bring the occupancy of the West 100 & 200 scheme to more than a third, less than five months following its completion.

The £14 million West 100 & 200 development, on the site of the former Rolls-Royce factory, brought 132,774 sq ft of industrial and logistics accommodation to the market when it was completed in March.

Headlam, one of Europe’s top floorcoverings distributors, is relocating to an 8,598 sq ft unit which will be its new showroom and distribution hub as it joins the construction products and services sector at Hillington Park.

Already located on the estate, refrigeration services provider J&E Hall will expand its current presence into a 5,111 sq ft facility where its research and development team will be designing and testing new systems.

And, in a third deal at the site, Golf Principles, the UK arm of US golf club specialist fitter Club Champion, will expand into Scotland for the first time.

Hillington Park, home to more than 500 organisations employing some 8,000 people, is located just two minutes from the M8 motorway, seven miles west of Glasgow city centre and three miles from its airport.

Current occupiers operate in a range of sectors including transport and logistics, automotive, construction services, manufacturing, engineering, trade counter, technology and the health sector.

Derek Aitken, senior asset manager at Hillington Park, said: “The strategic decision by Frasers Property to invest £14m in a speculative development to meet demand for modern industrial and logistics space in the greater Glasgow market is already showing success in a short period of time.