Rewaco Trikes Scotland, which is based in Brechin, is the “passion project” of Gordon Carr and Ellie Whitehead, who say they created the business after spying a gap in the market. They loved riding such trikes on holiday so much they looked to buy one of their own, but ended up purchasing one from Derbyshire after struggling to find a trike dealership in Scotland.

They approached Business Gateway and received one-to-one support, and advice on their business plan, company regulations, finding their first premises, HR, and marketing, which helped generate ideas on growing beyond its base in Angus.

The couple have added a snack bar to their new premises, selling their own blend of filter coffee from Maison Dieu, a local Brechin coffee roaster, and as of August offer trike tours – after being helped by Business Gateway to obtain the correct licence.

launched in April

Personal tours are now planned for Cairn O’Mount, Braemar, Glen Clova, and Stonehaven, and there are plans to introduce group tours for up to four people next year.

The entrepreneurs were also introduced to organisations such as Visit Scotland and Angus Tourism, and they have to date sold 15 trikes, with more in the pipeline.

Mr Carr, director at Rewaco Trikes, said: “We realised there was an obvious gap in the market for a trike dealership in Scotland, as there were no trike garages or retail outlets when we went to make our own purchase. The advice we’ve received [from Business Gateway] has been critical in helping us start up our business and develop our offering to include tours, which proved to be much more challenging than we had anticipated.”