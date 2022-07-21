Business Gateway helps add colour to Boddam pottery painting studio

Little Potters, a family-run pottery painting studio offers a range of pottery that caters for all ages, abilities, and tastes. People are encouraged to choose from a large range of bisque ceramics, which include ornaments and crockery, and to decorate their chosen item with the studio’s stencils, sponges, paintbrushes, and stamps. Each item is then glazed in the studio’s high-gloss, food-safe oven, ready to collect within a week. The studio also boasts a build-a-bear factory, where children can choose from over 20 teddy bear skins, as well as heart beats and different scents, to create their very own furry friend to take home.

After launching Little Potters in late 2020, business owner, Gemma Clark, had no choice but to close when Scotland entered its second lockdown. Looking for a way to keep her newly launched business afloat, Gemma approached Business Gateway for help and advice.

Gemma benefited from a range of Business Gateway’s start-up services, including support from a dedicated business adviser and specialist advice on company regulations, marketing, and funding. This 1:1 support helped Gemma to develop the idea for paint-at-home kits, which were sold online to ensure Little Potters had a steady stream of income while the business was closed.

Gemma delivered her pottery to customers’ doorsteps for them to paint and decorate

Through Business Gateway, Gemma benefited from HR support, and also attended a bookkeeping webinar which helped her to take control of her business’ finances. Working with Business Gateway also resulted in Gemma receiving funding worth £10,000 from Aberdeenshire Council, which was critical for the survival of Little Potters.

Gemma said: “My adviser was fantastic and offered really helpful advice during a tricky time, and also pointed me in the right direction for funding, which was critical for my business to stay afloat. I don’t think my studio would still be open if I hadn’t approached Business Gateway. I can’t thank them enough for all their help.”

Catherine Homewood, Business Gateway adviser, said: “Little Potters is a fantastic example of how the Business Gateway service can really support and help diversify a business at a crucial time of need. We were able to support Gemma through a range of our start-up services and signposted her to funding that helped her survive and thrive. It has been great to watch the business go from strength to strength over the last year, and I’m sure it will prove very popular as we approach the summer holidays.”