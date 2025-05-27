“Port Edgar has been a labour of love for us. We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved.” – Russell Aitken, managing director

One of Scotland’s largest and most iconic marinas has been put up for sale.

Port Edgar Marina, which lies in the shadow of the Forth bridges next to the historic town of Queensferry, has been brought to market by Savills. The property advisor, appointed by Port Edgar Limited, is searching for a suitable buyer for the long leasehold interest in the extensive property. A price tag has not been disclosed.

The marina is described as a “thriving hub for boating, tourism, and waterfront retail”. With berthing for more than 300 vessels, boatyard facilities and established sailing schools, the marina attracts a wide range of leisure boaters, visitors and marine professionals.

An aerial view showing part of the Port Edgar Marina complex in Queensferry, next to the Forth bridges.

The sale includes the entire shareholding of Port Edgar (Holdings), Port Edgar Marina and Production Yachts (Port Edgar), encompassing all business assets, operational interests, and the long leasehold of the property, which runs until 2100 under lease from the City of Edinburgh Council.

Savills stressed that operations will continue as normal during and after the sale, with all staff and tenants remaining in place. It said the business benefited from three “robust revenue streams” - marina operations, sub-leases to 25 third-party occupiers, and marine retail and services.

Notable tenants include Scotts restaurant (operated by Buzzworks), Edinburgh Watersports and Forth Tours. The marina also benefits from Beacon, a store offering a selection of clothing and accessories by a variety of suppliers, including well-known brands.

Current owners Cara and Russell Aitken have spent more than a decade revitalising the marina. Since acquiring the long leasehold in 2014, they have overseen a seven-figure investment programme, transforming Port Edgar into a key destination.

Port Edgar houses a wide range of associated businesses.

Richard Prestwich, director in the leisure and trade related team at Savills, said: “This sale represents a rare opportunity to acquire a fully operational and established marina business in a strategic coastal location.

“With a long leasehold secured, the asset offers both immediate operational income and the potential for future development - ideal for buyers seeking a foothold in a tightly held sector. With offers now invited for the long leasehold interest, we anticipate high levels of demand from prospective buyers eager to secure such a unique property.”

Russell Aitken, managing director at Port Edgar Marina, added: “Port Edgar has been a labour of love for us. We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved - from a naval heritage site to a vibrant, modern marina that serves over 300 vessels and a diverse community of marine and hospitality businesses. We believe it’s the right time for new ownership to take it forward.”

With a maritime heritage spanning more than a century, Port Edgar’s history is likely to add further depth to its appeal. First commissioned in 1916 as HMS Columbine, the site served as a Royal Navy training base and later played a key role during the Second World War in minesweeping and anti-submarine operations across the North Sea.