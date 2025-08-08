HSBC survey: Nearly one in three Scottish couples have turned down a wedding due to costs

A new survey by HSBC UK has revealed how couples in Scotland are navigating money matters in relationships, with financial compatibility emerging as a key consideration.

The research, which polled 2,000 adults across the UK, highlights shifting attitudes toward discussing finances at different stages of a relationship.

Among couples in Scotland, 76% said financial compatibility is important in a relationship. However, when it comes to discussing joint finances, approaches vary. 46% believe the right time is when moving in together, while 42% said they would wait until a financial issue arises.

While 58% of Scottish couples admitted to having argued about money, a significant 88% said they feel comfortable talking about finances with their partner — indicating a growing openness around the topic.

Nearly one in three Scottish couples have turned down a wedding due to costs

Rising costs are also having an impact on social commitments, with 32% of couples in Scotland saying they have turned down a wedding invitation due to the expense.

“This research reveals opportunities for better financial communication. Money talks aren’t just about budgeting – they are about trust, priorities and building a future together,” says Carl Watchorn, Head of Customer Propositions.