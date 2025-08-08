HSBC survey: Nearly one in three Scottish couples have turned down a wedding due to costs
The research, which polled 2,000 adults across the UK, highlights shifting attitudes toward discussing finances at different stages of a relationship.
Among couples in Scotland, 76% said financial compatibility is important in a relationship. However, when it comes to discussing joint finances, approaches vary. 46% believe the right time is when moving in together, while 42% said they would wait until a financial issue arises.
While 58% of Scottish couples admitted to having argued about money, a significant 88% said they feel comfortable talking about finances with their partner — indicating a growing openness around the topic.
Rising costs are also having an impact on social commitments, with 32% of couples in Scotland saying they have turned down a wedding invitation due to the expense.
“This research reveals opportunities for better financial communication. Money talks aren’t just about budgeting – they are about trust, priorities and building a future together,” says Carl Watchorn, Head of Customer Propositions.
“But many people still struggle to bring finances into the conversation, even as life gets more expensive. Breaking that silence earlier can make a real difference to couples’ wellbeing.”