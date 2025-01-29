All systems go for ground-breaking rocket launch after Scotland's Orbex secures £20m boost

“This first of a kind investment by the UK government demonstrates its confidence in the UK’s space rocket manufacturing” - Phillip Chambers, CEO

The UK government is pumping £20 million of taxpayers’ money into a Scottish space pioneer in a “first of a kind” move that should help support 140 jobs and create many more.

The investment into Forres-based Orbex will help to fund the construction and launch of the first orbital rocket manufactured in the UK and launched from British soil, ministers said. UK technology secretary Peter Kyle announced the investment today at the European Space Conference in Brussels.

Orbex’s Prime rocket is scheduled to take off from late 2025 at the SaxaVord spaceport on Shetland, one of two licensed vertical launch sites in Europe. It will boost the UK’s position as a leading small satellite manufacturer and global space leader, and support 140 “highly paid” jobs in Scotland as part of the UK government’s Plan for Change.

In December Orbex announced it is pausing development at Sutherland and will instead launch from the rival SaxaVord Spaceport on the northern tip of the Shetland Islands. | PA / Orbex

Phillip Chambers, chief executive of Orbex, said: “This first of a kind investment by the UK government demonstrates its confidence in the UK’s space rocket manufacturing and launch sector and is an exciting start to the opening of our Series D fundraising. We are entering the final preparations to deliver the most flexible and environmentally sustainable launch services to the global satellite industry.

“This investment paves the way not only for us to launch our first rocket this year but also to develop a larger rocket to enable us to compete in the European Launcher Challenge. These development goals are crucial to our longer-term development.”

The space race is heating up on Scottish soil with European demand for satellites expected to be worth some $50 billion (£40bn) between now and 2033. Britain is already a key player in the satellite industry, with Glasgow building more satellites than any other city in Europe.

Phillip Chambers, CEO of Orbex. | Contributed

Kyle said: “Britain’s impressive toolkit of scientific talent, world class facilities and unique geography means we stand ready to lead the charge and to work together with our international partners as a key part of the new space revolution in Europe. By investing £20m in this rocket launch, we are not only helping the country to become a leading destination for small satellite launches in Europe but bringing highly skilled jobs and investment to communities and organisations across the UK, as part of our Plan for Change.

“Supporting Orbex’s launch will also turbocharge the country’s position in the space sector and inspire our next generation of space professionals, who will be able to design, test, build and launch British rockets, carrying British satellites, from British soil.”

Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, added: “Space is a fast-growing global industry and there is a real opportunity for the UK to play a greater role now than ever before. This new government investment is not just about launching a rocket, but building a more prosperous future for all, powered by space technology.