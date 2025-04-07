Model rocket touches down to mark Science Festival launch

Orbex, the Scotland-based spaceflight company, has landed its Baby Prime model rocket in Edinburgh’s city centre to mark the launch of Edinburgh’s annual Science Festival.

Orbex’s arrival comes as this year’s festival, which kicked off on Saturday, centres on the theme of “Spaceship Earth”, exploring the challenges of living on a planet with finite resources, through the lenses of science fiction and space exploration.

The two-metre tall replica model of Orbex’s micro-launcher, Prime, will be on display at the National Museum of Scotland alongside carbon fibre components from the space rocket. Space enthusiasts can learn first-hand about the company’s role in Scotland’s space sector.

Orbex Prime will deliver flexible, dedicated and sustainable access to space for the small satellite industry, direct from Scotland. It has been engineered to leave zero debris in orbit and uses a renewable form of propane known as bio-propane, set to produce up to 96 percent lower carbon emissions than comparable space launch systems in a single launch.

