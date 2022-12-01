R&D project looks to revolutionise 'green' shipbuilding and create jobs in Scotland

A new research and development project aims to revolutionise zero-emissions shipbuilding and create jobs in Scotland.

Marine engineering outfit Ecomar Propulsion and the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS), operated by the University of Strathclyde, have kicked off an ambitious R&D project aimed at bringing the manufacture of key parts used in electric boats to the UK. Funded by the Scottish Inward Investment Catalyst Fund, the initiative seeks to bring production to Scotland to help overcome a global supply chain shortage of electric outboard motors.

Ecomar Propulsion will tap into the knowledge of experts from NMIS and the Future Electrical Machines Manufacturing (FEMM) Hub, which is leading research in electrical machines and manufacturing to put the UK at the forefront of green energy.

Eugene Bari, chief executive of Ecomar Propulsion, said: “We’re looking to establish a Scottish manufacturing base and revolutionise shipbuilding across the UK as we edge towards a decarbonised marine sector. The UK shipping industry has historically been seen as a polluter but there is a real potential for clean boats in Scotland. Alongside the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, and with support from Scottish Enterprise and the University of Strathclyde, we’re benefiting from a rich network of connections and tremendous expertise and academic knowledge.”

Gladys Benghalia, head of electrification manufacturing programmes at the NMIS, added: “Using our expertise and knowledge of electrification we’ll support this project by identifying a clean and efficient supply chain for electric outboard motors. This means we will look to source the materials and produce the final product in Scotland.”