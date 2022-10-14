Global firms sign up to membership programme in boost for Scottish manufacturing innovation

The National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS), one of the UK’s fastest growing manufacturing research and development organisations, has welcomed its first group of official members from across the global manufacturing, engineering and technology sectors. NMIS Group, based at the heart of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS) in Renfrewshire, has attracted US software trailblazer Infor and oil and gas giant Baker Hughes, along with seven other major manufacturing related firms - Fanuc, ATS Global, Sandvik, Skyreal, Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies, Beckhoff and Nikken.

The companies are the first to sign-up to the NMIS membership programme which will see them work together to innovate, access “world leading” expertise and technical capability and form a supportive network to tackle the global manufacturing challenges of tomorrow.

NMIS chief commercial officer Lynne O’Hare said: “It is great news for Scottish manufacturing and the wider UK sector that the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland can attract companies of this calibre as industrial members. At the heart of the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland is a growing community of like-minded people and companies all seeking to work with each other, and our engineers and researchers, to solve problems, turn ideas into a reality and put Scotland and the wider UK at the forefront of the digital manufacturing revolution helping to make our companies globally innovative and competitive.”

Kevin Samuelson, Infor chief executive, said: “As with our sponsorship of The Smart Factory in the US, Infor’s long-term partnership agreement with National Manufacturing Institute Scotland demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-value capabilities to the manufacturing sector, and we’re looking forward to showcasing the many benefits that smarter manufacturing can bring to industries here in Scotland and the wider world.”

Operated by the University of Strathclyde and supported by Scottish Government and its enterprise agencies and part of the UK’s High Value Manufacturing Catapult network, the NMIS Group close to Glasgow airport brings together industry, government and research to boost skills, productivity and innovation, and to help attract inward investment and make Scotland and the wider UK a global leader in advanced manufacturing.