University of Strathclyde launches 'first-of-its kind' degree amid energy crisis and net zero push

The MBA masters programme has been co-created by industry leaders, alongside “esteemed academics”, the Glasgow-based institution said.

Aimed at those working in the energy industry, the MBA in Sustainable Energy Futures is designed to provide future leaders with the “knowledge, skills and behaviours to stimulate change, innovation and adopt a systems-thinking approach to the challenges that we are seeing in the world today”.

Phil Considine, director of executive education at Strathclyde Business School, said: “We are excited to be bringing this programme to market.

“We are facing unprecedented systemic pressure driven by a wide range of factors including geo-politics, climate change, net zero, cost of living, pension deficits, migration of people, global equity markets and part of the solution to these problems relies on new ways of building, consuming and paying for gas and power.

“The MBA Sustainable Energy Futures provides the knowledge and skills required to navigate these challenges.”

He added: “As well as an innovative design of the programme content, we have been equally focused on the cohort size and structure. It was important to us that all elements of the energy supply chain from generation, transmission and trading, to pressure groups, suppliers, customers and the regulator are represented.

“We want to create an environment whereby problems are being solved in a holistic manner.”

In the 2022 Good University Guide, Strathclyde was placed first in the UK for accounting and finance and has a global reputation for economics and civil engineering.

