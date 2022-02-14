Purchase of 20-acre site in south Edinburgh will provide more than 300 family homes

The site at the Edmonstone Estate will provide 312 new homes as part of the wider Edmonstone residential development scheme.

The overall scheme, which has been masterplanned by Alba Developments, proposes to create more than 700 homes for the area across the 68-acre former Edmonstone House and Estate.

Subject to planning, the development is set to be named The Lanes at Edmonstone Estate and the £71 million development will form part of the first phase of new build homes at the site.

A representative street scene from the planned Avant Homes scheme in Edinburgh, which forms part of the wider Edmonstone residential development project.

Avant has also committed to a community contribution of more than £1.8m to support local education provision.

The 312-home project is located off The Wisp and neighbours the Edinburgh BioQuarter and the local nature reserve at Little France Park.

The development will feature a mixture of 227 private and 85 affordable homes. The types of properties available will include two-bedroom apartments and two, three, four and five-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes across 14 of Avant Homes’ house designs.

It is estimated that the first homes will be ready for occupation this autumn.

Avant Homes Scotland managing director Gerry Leitch said: “The Lanes at Edmonstone is an incredibly exciting new development for us, and will support the high demand for the delivery of much-needed homes in a prime location.

“This marks a significant acquisition for us and extends our presence in a key location in the east of Scotland and we’re very pleased to be delivering a landmark development that will be part of the former Edmonstone Estate.”

Based in Stirling, Avant Homes Scotland is part of the Avant Homes Group, which currently has 55 developments across its five operating regions.

Avant Homes Scotland currently has 13 developments under construction stretching from Stewarton to Dundee. The Avant business in Scotland was once known as Bett Homes.

Last August, it emerged that more than 140 additional homes were planned for the Shawfair urban expansion on the outskirts of Edinburgh, bringing the total number of new homes with consent at that location to over 1,000.

