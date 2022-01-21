New builds: Housing development in East Kilbride welcomes its first keyholders

The Tambrook houstype

Jackton Green, comprising two, three and four-bedroom homes across 17 house types, will include 252 properties when complete, with 16 currently available to reserve. Two of the most popular house types are the Skybrook and the Tambrook, both boasting four bedrooms.

The south-west facing Tambrook, at Plot 133, is a detached house with a connecting garage and spacious rear garden, priced at £379,995.

Its entrance hall leads to a separate formal lounge to the front of the ground floor, as well as an open-plan kitchen and dining area with French doors to the outside.

CGI of the Skybrook housetype at Jackton Green

Most impressively, the dining space leads to an additional living area with full-height UPVC bi-folding doors which open directly to a landscaped garden, bringing the outside in.

Also on the ground floor is storage, separate utility room and a WC.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, with the main benefiting from an ensuite shower room, and a smaller single bedroom which could be used as an office.

The Skybrook style is available at Plot 134, priced £379,995, as well as Plot 131 for £384,995. Instead of an additional rear space, the Skybrook’s open-plan kitchen-dining room is generously proportioned to include an informal hang out spot.

Interior living space shot of the Tambrook housetype

Another popular style is the three-bedroom detached Irkstone, priced at £299,995 at the south-west facing Plot 101. Although slightly more compact than the other house types, the Irkstone features the same hi-specifications, including bi-folding doors to a rear garden.

The development’s units all come with a choice of colours and styles for the kitchens, a range of full-height tiling in the bathrooms, and a ten-year NHBC warranty.

Jackton Green lies in close proximity to the M77 and the M74, allowing for an easy commute to and from Glasgow, and great links to the wider area.

For those commuting to Edinburgh, the journey takes about 30 minutes by car on the M8.

Representative interior shot of the Skybrook housetype

East Kilbride has a fantastic range of transport links and leisure facilities to offer its residents.

Theresa Barbour, Avant Homes Scotland’s sales and marketing director, says: “From professionals and upsizers to first-time buyers and downsizers, a huge variety of purchasers have expressed their interest in Jackton Green, and it’s no surprise with East Kilbride being such an aspiring location.

“Jackton Green has a whole host of local amenities on its doorstep and, with its excellent commuter links, our development provides the ideal destination for homeowners to enjoy semi-rural living within easy reach of the Scottish countryside and close-by towns and cities.

“It is an exciting time at Jackton Green, as we have just welcomed our very first residents to their new homes, and our brand-new showhome opening is set to follow soon, so customers can see an Avant home first-hand.”

Representative interior shot of the Tambrook