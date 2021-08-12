More than 140 additional family homes planned for Shawfair near Edinburgh

The 143 properties planned by Stewart Milne Homes bring the total number of new homes with consent at Shawfair to over 1,000.

Located close to the city bypass, Shawfair is the biggest urban expansion near the capital in recent times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first of the 115 “premium” houses from Stewart Milne have just been released for sale and a range of three, four, five and six bedroom homes are available starting from £367,000. A further 28 homes are being built which have been allocated for affordable housing in partnership with Midlothian Council.

The first of the 115 houses from Stewart Milne have just been released for sale and a range of three, four, five and six bedroom homes are available . A further 28 homes are being built which have been allocated for affordable housing in partnership with Midlothian Council.

Nick Waugh, director of Shawfair LLP, said: “This is significant and welcome progress for the new town of Shawfair.

“Stewart Milne Homes are of the highest quality and this development will help define the north-west corner of Shawfair between Danderhall and the Wisp, providing an attractive welcome to the town as it continues to take shape.

“Stuart Milne Homes is also working with us and the local community to enhance this area by supporting landscaping and planting.”

Tony Williamson, sales and marketing director of Stewart Milne Homes, said: “Shawfair is the most significant development near Edinburgh for many years and we are proud to be playing our part in the creation of this new town and community.

“We want to retain the character of the area with its blend of mining villages and market towns.”

The firm is also supporting the local economy with the creation of apprenticeship roles.

A message from the Editor: