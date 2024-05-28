£150m investment will revamp historic Clyde yard and support green jobs

Port-owner says plans “reflect our ambitions for a net-zero future”.

The UK’s role in the offshore wind sector and bid to reach net zero have been bolstered with the news that up to £150 million is set to be invested to revamp a former coal terminal on the Ayrshire coast.

Peel Ports Clydeport, which also has facilities in Glasgow and Ardrossan, include the has outlined the plans to bankroll the redevelopment of the Hunterston marine yard to create a “leading” renewables hub and support the UK’s offshore wind sector. The works, subject to relevant approvals, will encompass “substantial” upgrades to the marine yard and utility services, including infilling the current dry-dock basin and construction of a new quay wall.

The port’s owner, Peel Ports Group (which is billed as the UK’s second-largest port operator), said it is preparing the site for occupancy as it seeks to attract major offshore wind projects, amid what it sees as growing demand for the offshore wind supply chain on the UK’s west coast. The port operator has submitted a formal planning application for the redevelopment, with a competitive tender process for developers launching in the coming days, and it currently estimates the consenting process will be complete by the end of 2024, followed by two years of construction.

Peel Ports added that talks are under way with several potential tenants for the offshore wind site, which will take up around 90 of the 320 acres being redeveloped at Hunterston for the blue and green economies, with the remaining 700 safeguarded for natural capital and biodiversity.

The project will continue the transformation of the former Hunterston coal terminal, and much of the site is described as being already under option, most notably for an undersea energy cable factory and an onshore aquaculture facility, with further developments in the pipeline.

Lewis McIntyre, managing director – port services, at Peel Ports Group said: “Scotland already has the reputation, infrastructure, and talent needed to support offshore renewable energy projects and meet our national aspirations for the environment and green jobs – we can make that vision a reality if businesses like ours are willing to invest and work together to make it happen.

“Our plans for Hunterston reflect our ambitions for a net-zero future, supporting offshore wind developments along the west coast of the UK and the east coast of Ireland, as well as supporting our local construction partners.”

Separately, a windfarm developer operating in the north of Scotland has donated £50,000 to support a new apprenticeship programme. The organisation, West of Orkney Windfarm (which is planning a major site 25 kilometres off the Sutherland coast), said the move means businesses and apprentices in the north Highlands can look forward to developing new skills for a greener future.

The initiative is being led by the Caithness Business Fund, and will offer eligible businesses the opportunity to access grant support of up to £24,500, over up to three years, towards employment and associated training costs of an apprentice.