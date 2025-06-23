Property firm’s expansion targets Edinburgh’s ‘jewel in the crown’ £1m postcodes

“Edinburgh’s south side is rightly viewed as one of the finest residential areas across the UK as a whole” – Simon Rettie

Upmarket property agency Rettie has expanded as it looks to service the “jewel in the crown” postcodes of Scotland’s capital.

Edinburgh’s EH9 and EH10 postcodes are two of the top performing areas of Scotland’s housing market, with average house prices nearly 50 per cent more than the city as a whole.

In a first for Rettie, the firm’s new Edinburgh South branch, based in Morningside, will house its sales, lettings and financial services functions under a single roof. Key people based at Edinburgh South, which marks the firm’s tenth office in Scotland, will include Laura Mathieson (associate sales director), Christine Falconer (lettings business development manager), and Bob Duncan (head of Rettie Financial Services).

Left to right are Bob Duncan, Laura Mathieson, and Christine Falconer from Rettie's new Edinburgh South branch. Picture by Stewart Attwood

The average house price in the EH9 and EH10 postcodes - which include areas like Marchmont, Merchiston, Grange, Blackford, Bruntsfield and Morningside - in the first three months of 2025 was £480,339, a year-on-year increase of 4.3 per cent. The most expensive streets over the last year are Cluny Drive and Midmar Gardens, where average prices are close to £1.3 million.

The total value of the EH9 and EH10 housing market reached almost £550m over the last 12 months, with transactions up by 19 per cent.

Director Simon Rettie said: “Edinburgh’s south side is rightly viewed as one of the finest residential areas across the UK as a whole. We have been operating there for over 30 years, and it’s great to now have a new base in this area of the city.”

Alan Cumming, head of sales and financial services at Rettie, said: “We have a highly experienced, client-focused team based in the south side, offering a comprehensive range of services. Edinburgh is increasingly acting as a gateway to a wider pool of buyers - both from across the UK and internationally.

“Having a dedicated presence south of the city allows us to further connect with clients and meet growing demand. This enhanced connectivity not only benefits local sellers but also strengthens our ability to showcase properties from across Scotland to a broader audience, helping clients in other regions tap into Edinburgh’s expanding buyer base.”

The average current rent in the EH9 postcode area is £1,878 per month, and £1,745 per month in EH10. This compares to a city-wide average of £1,506 per month, representing a premium of 25 per cent for EH9 and 18 per cent for EH10.

Karen Turner, director of lettings at Rettie, said: “We are excited to be expanding into Morningside to capitalise on strong rental demand and the growth potential the area offers, and it builds on the overall growth of our lettings service in Edinburgh over the last few years.

