Property advisor JLL signed up as joint letting agent at Glasgow business hub Skypark

The site in Finnieston has been owned by Federated Hermes since 2018, and spans 560,000 square feet comprising six buildings, housing 30 businesses across the likes of light manufacturing, retail and leisure.

The firm says that following completion of refurbishment in Skypark buildings 1, 2 and 3, prime office space from 3,664 sq ft to 10,500 sq ft is now available to let, with managed office space from 1,032 sq ft available to let immediately.

Stephen Ellis, senior investment manager at Pennsylvania-headquartered Federated Hermes, welcomed JLL being hired, adding: "The agency’s involvement will enable us to continue to attract high-calibre occupants and build on the existing success of Skypark.”

Skypark’s strategic lettings advisor Angela Higgins of Resonance Capital commented: “JLL’s appointment to our agency team increases our reach to occupiers who are looking for high-quality, flexible and brilliantly located office space in Glasgow.

“As one of the UK’s top business cities, it has a workforce of one million and the second-highest number of students in higher education outside of London… we will ensure that Skypark will play a part in continuing to attract occupiers at all levels to Glasgow.”

Alex Mackay, director of national office agency at JLL, said: “The energetic community is one of the iconic hallmarks of Skypark… this is now more important to occupiers than ever before and we are looking forward to adding to Skypark’s success.”

From left: Skypark’s agency team Alex Mackay (JLL), Ken McInnes-Ryden and Scott Farquharson (both Ryden), Alistair Reid (JLL), Tim Jacobsen (Ryden), and Meg Beattie (JLL). Picture: contributed.