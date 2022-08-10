Commercial property services firms signed up to help fill forthcoming Glasgow office development 200 Broomielaw

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say the grade A office building, spanning 80,000 square feet and located in the city centre, is currently being extensively refurbished with practical completion due later this month.

Part of the wider regeneration of the Broomielaw area, the multi-million-pound project includes the complete upgrade of all floors and common areas, relocating the entrance to the centre of the building, and creating a new reception with waiting area, business lounge and dedicated concierge for all occupants.

The new design was conceived during the Covid-19 pandemic, and is billed as suitable for the hybrid working era.

It is set to deliver prime office space over nine levels and will be fully electric from completely renewable sources. It is also set to achieve an EPC A rating, with those behind the development saying this means it will be the first refurbished building with no gas to attain the rating in Scotland.

Cushman & Wakefield will, along with peer JLL, provide strategic advice to AM Alpha as it launches 200 Broomielaw to the market. The German-headquartered global family office for property investments bought the building in 2019.

Fergus Maclennan, partner at Cushman & Wakefield in Glasgow, said: “We’re excited to be appointed on this renowned building at such an important time… not only is it located in one of the fastest-growing commercial districts in Glasgow, but it also has market-leading environmental credentials, making it one of the best office buildings in the city.”

Martin Lemke from AM Alpha added: “We’re delighted to appoint Cushman & Wakefield to market 200 Broomielaw alongside JLL as we approach practical completion. We’re looking forward to unveiling our completed building to the market.

"Modern, well-connected offices are still an important place for employees to collaborate. Being able to work face to face in a flexible working environment enhances collaboration. With that in mind we have designed 200 Broomielaw and are certain that our asset will attract strong levels of occupier interest.”