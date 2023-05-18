All Sections
Port of Aberdeen back to pre-pandemic activity as major new harbour nears completion

The Port of Aberdeen has returned to pre-pandemic levels of activity a year ahead of forecast.

By Scott Reid
Published 18th May 2023, 04:54 BST
 Comment

Accounts for 2022 released today show that the North-east port increased its turnover by 17 per cent to £39.2 million as vessel arrival numbers surpassed 6,800, up 12 per cent on the previous year, and more than 27.7 million tonnes of vessels and goods moved through the facility. An operating profit of £21.3m was booked, representing a 22 per cent increase on the year before.

The Northern Isles ferry service continued its post-pandemic recovery, with 163,000 passengers travelling through Aberdeen, marking a 47 per cent increase compared to 2021. Port bosses said these increased activities have had a positive impact on the local economy, creating jobs, attracting local supply chain spend and investment. As a trust port, the profits are reinvested to enhance facilities for future generations. As construction at the South Harbour expansion nears completion in the coming weeks, the port is poised to “capitalise on future growth”, supporting the oil and gas, renewables, decommissioning, general cargo and cruise sectors.

Chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said: “None of our success today, or in the future is possible without our people and I am incredibly proud of the team. Their expertise, coupled with our world-class infrastructure, strategic location and unrivalled supply chain on our doorstep means we are ideally positioned to capitalise on opportunities for growth in energy transition, trade, and tourism. In recent years, we have invested more than half a billion pounds in our infrastructure and now even closer private and public sector collaboration is needed to unlock the port’s full potential for the nation,” he added.

Sanguinetti highlighted a record-breaking autumn and winter period and pointed to the “rapid progress” at South Harbour: Completion is expected by the end of the second quarter. Vessel and project activity have intensified following a successful “soft start” in July, he added. The port also confirmed its ambitious net-zero strategy, aiming to become the UK’s first net-zero port by 2040. A dedicated investment of £55m over the next decade will drive this vision forward, bosses said.

Port of Aberdeen said vessel arrival numbers surpassed 6,800, up 12 per cent on the previous year. Picture: Ray Smith PhotographyPort of Aberdeen said vessel arrival numbers surpassed 6,800, up 12 per cent on the previous year. Picture: Ray Smith Photography
Related topics:AberdeenNorth
