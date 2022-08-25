New decommissioning hub at Aberdeen Harbour to create up to 50 jobs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CessCon Decom said it would be opening the facility at the Port of Aberdeen’s £400 million South Harbour expansion during the third quarter of the year.

The hub will be located within Crathes Quay and deliver dismantling, recycling and reuse services with a key focus on subsea infrastructure. The jobs boost is expected over the next 12 months and the company said it would be encouraging applications from people living locally.

The facility, which will support up to 50 jobs, is being established under a memorandum of understanding between the port and CessCon, which aims to establish Aberdeen as a centre of excellence and “port of choice” for the offshore decommissioning sector.

The agreement complements and expands the decommissioning services currently offered at the port’s North Harbour and CessCon’s Energy Park Fife decommissioning facility.

The port commenced a “soft start” to operations at South Harbour in July and has already welcomed a range of vessels while construction continues at pace. South Harbour will be operational by the end of October and construction will conclude in the second quarter of 2023 when the final quay is brought into service.

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive, Port of Aberdeen, said: “This is one of a number of exciting opportunities that we’re pursuing to attract more decommissioning work to Aberdeen.

“Decommissioning is an important part of the UK's energy transition and there are growing opportunities to reuse, repurpose and recycle material during the decommissioning process.

Lee Hanlon and Bob Sanguinetti at the South Harbour visitor centre overlooking the new development. Picture: Newsline Media

“We are keenly focused on this with CessCon and it complements our vision of becoming Scotland’s premier net zero port at the heart of the nation’s energy transition.”

Lee Hanlon, chief executive of CessCon Decom, said: “The new facility will be capable of handling turnkey decommissioning projects and the associated vessels. The substantial laydown and processing areas and water depths allow us to accommodate vessels up to 300 metres in length.