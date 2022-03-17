The ferry operator said in an internal statement it will make “a major announcement” which will “secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries”.

P&O Ferries said in the statement that “to facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and stand by for further instructions”.

It added: “This means we’re expecting all our ports to experience serious disruption today.”

Passengers and lorry drivers have been stuck at check-in lanes at the Port of Dover in Kent.

Speaking to the PA news agency, one driver in Calais due to return to the UK said he had been waiting for a ferry since 6am.

“More than anything I’m frustrated at the fact nobody from P&O was there to help and advise … I’ve never had such shoddy service from anybody.”

The driver, who wished to remain nameless, said he had been able to rebook with DFDS, saying: “I’ve had to exit the port and go through the entire process again, not to mention paying for another ticket at a higher price with them.”

“I would have appreciated somebody at least telling us what to do”, he added.

