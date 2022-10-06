Petrofac looks to boost Aberdeen team with STEM jobs partnership

The firm, which has a key presence in the North Sea and some 8,500 employees globally, said the tie-up would see STEM Returners source people with skills across multiple engineering disciplines to join Petrofac’s teams in Aberdeen and Woking.

Research by STEM Returners revealed the challenges people who have had a career break face. Recruitment bias is said to be the main barrier to entry, and the new programme has been designed to ensure people bypass that potential hurdle.

Natalie Desty, director of STEM Returners, said: “We are very proud to be entering this new partnership with Petrofac, to return highly skilled people back into the industry they love. Only by partnering with industry leaders like Petrofac, will we make vital changes in STEM recruitment practices, to help those who are finding it challenging to return to the sector and improve diversity and inclusion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Cook, operations director for Petrofac’s Global Technical Services, added: “We’re excited to partner with STEM Returners. We know that life sometimes gets in the way, and it can be daunting to get back into a technical role, which is why we’re looking to support and encourage talented people back into the energy industry.

“Petrofac strives to create an environment where our people can thrive in a culture irrespective of ethnicity, gender, sexuality, background and approach. This partnership and other initiatives are helping to transform our business into a place that promotes diversity and inclusion worldwide.”