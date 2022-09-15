Petrofac secures North Sea contract extension from Serica Energy

Under the terms of the agreement, Petrofac will continue with the provision of maintenance execution, maintenance consultancy and metering services to Serica’s northern North Sea asset, the Bruce platform complex, which processes production from its Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields.

The contract, which builds on a relationship with Serica Energy which began in 2018, was enhanced in 2019 to include metering engineering services through the deployment of dedicated onshore and offshore personnel.

Nick Shorten, chief operating officer for Petrofac’s asset solutions business, said: “For more than four years, our team has been supporting Serica Energy to enhance production and extend the field life of its assets in the UKCS [UK Continental Shelf] through safe and cost-effective maintenance services.

“We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with Serica Energy by building on this approach, and adding additional value through the delivery of predictable, efficient operations.”

In January, Petrofac, which has some 8,500 employees globally, sealed a five-year contract extension with NEO Energy covering a string of North Sea fields.

The firm will provide a five-year framework for well management and well operator support for 27 wells across the Affleck, Balloch, Dumbarton, Lochranza and Finlaggan fields located in the central North Sea. The contract also positions Petrofac to support future well construction and intervention campaigns.