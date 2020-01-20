Perthshire wildlife park seeks 'enthusiastic owners' after being put up for sale

A Perthshire wildlife park that attracts tens of thousands of visitors a year has hit the market.

Auchingarrich Wildlife Park, which is located in on the outskirts of the village of Comrie, has been privately run by the Scott family for more than ten years.

It has annual visitor numbers in excess of 60,000 and a three-year average turnover in the order of £585,000, according to property consultancy Galbraith, which is handling the sale. A price has not been disclosed.

The park includes a coffee shop, two indoor play areas, an outdoor adventure playground, an array of exotic and farm animal enclosures, a hatchery and animal feeding pens including wildcats, meerkats and otters.

Owner Andrew Scott said: "Over the years we have invested much time and effort in creating a destination well-liked locally and enjoying many repeat visitors as well as welcoming visitors from further afield.

"The time has now come for us to retire and pass on Auchingarrich to its next set of enthusiastic owners who I’m sure will enjoy living here as well as running this fun-filled family business as much as we did."

Harry Stott, senior associate in commercial property, who is handling the sale for Galbraith, said: "Many improvements have been made under the current ownership, not least the development of a network of internal roads and pathways leading to the animal enclosures and attractions.

"The sale of Auchingarrich Wildlife Park will very much appeal to the lifestyle buyer."