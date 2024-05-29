‘People, place and planet’ - how Scottish clothing brand Findra is achieving its triple bottom line

“Building the brand and community is not an overnight task” – Findra founder Alex Feechan

A sustainable clothing brand is marking its tenth anniversary with fresh fundraising plans as it looks to grow turnover fivefold over the next three years.

Borders-based Findra was founded in 2014 by award-winning Scottish fashion designer Alex Feechan, inspired by her enthusiasm for the outdoors. The brand specialises in sustainable outdoor clothing for women.

Fuelled by a new investment round of £300,000 from existing investors, the venture has also embarked on a fundraising exercise with Crowdcube to raise an additional £300,000. With the aim of ramping up sales in the next three years, the fresh investment will go towards expanding the firm’s in-house e-commerce team and developing its product range.

Feechan said: “We’re seeing more people, of all ages, wearing outdoor clothing for everyday wear. They look for versatility, functionality and style. Building the brand and community is not an overnight task. You can look at brands such as Patagonia which has been around for 50 years and has stuck to its core values of creating clothing responsibly.

“This new investment will allow Findra to concentrate on our triple bottom line of people, place and planet, growing our community of customers in a considered approach.”

She also pointed towards similar clothing companies that have undertaken crowdfunding. “Finisterre completed a successful crowd-raise in 2019 and are continuing the crowdfunding route to raise investment and expand on their already engaged community,” noted Feechan.

More than two-thirds of the company’s range is produced in the UK, most of which is made using Merino wool which is seen as being environmentally-friendly and more durable than other textiles. One of Feechan’s designs, the Stroma jacket, was selected for permanent display at the National Museum of Scotland. Findra’s name comes from a combination of Scandinavian and Gaelic origin which, when combined, translates into “a strong mythical female spirit, who is the keeper and protector of the forests, lands and oceans”.

Experts from legal firm Harper Macleod have advised the fashion firm since 2016 on a range of matters including its investment rounds.

Jo Nisbet, a partner in the entrepreneurial team at Harper Macleod, said: “Alex is a long-term female entrepreneur who has created a brand and a community with huge potential. There are some challenges for women entrepreneurs when it comes to raising investment, so a crowdfunding exercise is a natural step due to the community aspect of the business alongside the longstanding support of existing investors.

“The opportunity to grow the business, adapting to online retail habits and the desire for more sustainable and versatile clothing, means Findra is perfectly placed to grow its appeal among a wide range of buyers who are either ethically conscious, outdoor enthusiasts or are looking for products which will stand the test of time.”

