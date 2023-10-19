National Museum of Scotland is facing 'a struggle for survival'. Will corporate Scotland come to its rescue? – Scotsman comment
As far as Scottish institutions go, the National Museum of Scotland takes some beating. It is, after all, Scotland’s “national museum”. It’s also our most visited tourist attraction and the most popular in the UK outside London. In short, it is a big deal.
However, giving evidence to MSPs, Dr Christopher Breward, director of National Museums Scotland, warned it was at risk of long-term decline because of funding problems that have left the museum struggling to settle pay deals for staff, maintain the building in a decent condition, and put on the sort of exhibitions that people want to see. “It’s a struggle for survival,” he said.
It remains to be seen how the Scottish Government will respond. But in straitened times, this is perhaps a cause to which corporate Scotland could rally. In many countries, such institutions are well supported by private money. For example, New York’s famous Met Ball raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Perhaps the good burghers of Edinburgh and beyond could come to the rescue – and have some fun in the process.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.