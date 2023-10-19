As far as Scottish institutions go, the National Museum of Scotland takes some beating. It is, after all, Scotland’s “national museum”. It’s also our most visited tourist attraction and the most popular in the UK outside London. In short, it is a big deal.

However, giving evidence to MSPs, Dr Christopher Breward, director of National Museums Scotland, warned it was at risk of long-term decline because of funding problems that have left the museum struggling to settle pay deals for staff, maintain the building in a decent condition, and put on the sort of exhibitions that people want to see. “It’s a struggle for survival,” he said.

