‘Patience, quality and tradition’ - Clydesdale horses to play key role at new Scotch whisky distillery venture

“We’re keen to honour the rich tradition of whisky production while cultivating a recognisable style that shines through in every vintage” – John Torrance, co-founder

Scotland has gained another small-scale distillery thanks to a new venture that aims to combine traditional farming methods and modern craftsmanship.

Drummygar Distillery, which is located near Arbroath, has been launched by the team behind acclaimed bottler Living Souls.

Led by John Torrance, whose quarter-century of distilling experience spans Diageo, Douglas Laing and Living Souls, the distillery project has been described as a labour of love with a “farm to glass” ethos. One-time Young Distiller of the Year, Zak Shenfield, formerly of Strathearn Distillery and maverick beer maker BrewDog, has been appointed operations director and head distiller.

Production at Drummygar commenced in August, marking the start of a long-term journey to craft a signature house style, with the distillery’s maiden whiskies expected in eight to 12 years’ time.

Notably, the small working Drummygar farm uses heritage Chevallier barley sustainably tended by Clydesdale horses. Feted for its rich, malty character, Chevallier was the dominant barley in whisky production throughout the 19th century, before falling out of favour due to changes in tax rules.

The distillery’s equipment includes a traditional manual mash tun, three 1,000-litre copper alembic stills, and four 2,000-litre fermenters. Casks - primarily first-fill bourbon, supported by sherry, wine and specialist varieties - will be actively managed to ensure a balanced flavour profile.

Co-founder Torrance said: “At Drummygar our watchwords are patience, quality and tradition; the last thing we want to do is rush things and compromise the quality of the spirit. Using Chevallier barley and Clydesdales isn’t a gimmick. We’re keen to honour the rich tradition of whisky production while cultivating a recognisable style that shines through in every vintage.”

Some of the specialised equipment used at the new distillery venture.

Shenfield, who at 22 was named Scotland’s Young Distiller of the Year in 2016, added: “As John says, it’s about quality over haste. We’re confident that with small stills and quality local barley, we can produce a spirit that speaks for itself.

“Given the destination is a distant point on the horizon, we’re focusing on enjoying the process and capturing the rhythm of the farm’s harvests over the years.”

In addition to Torrance and Shenfield, Drummygar draws on the expertise of Living Souls co-founders Calum Leslie and Jamie Williamson, both of whom are seen as experienced figures in the Scotch whisky world.

Leslie was previously head of innovation at Loch Lomond Group, while Williamson enjoyed stints at Old Curiosity Distillery and Douglas Laing before starting his own spirits distributor, Kilninian Drinks Co. Launched late last year, Living Souls has already released three batches of acclaimed whiskies, including a trio of 40-year-old blends.

Drummygar expects to release its first whiskies in the mid-to-late 2030s. First-year production is anticipated to reach 30,000 litres of pure alcohol.