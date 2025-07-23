New whisky bottling venture close to home of golf has ‘boutique’ distillery in sights

“As an independent bottler, the company is uniquely positioned to blend, finish and release special expressions from a variety of sources.”

A new whisky bottling venture has outlined bold plans for expansion including a “boutique distillery” close to the home of golf after scoring a major win with its first collaboration.

Patron Saint, which has been set up near St Andrews in Fife, is promising to offer “something truly different” in the world of Scotch whisky and premium spirits in general. Despite a challenging global backdrop for the drinks sector, its founders believe there is “plenty of opportunity” as consumers move to drinking “less but better”.

The fledgling venture’s first collaboration has been as the official supplier for the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia this year.

David Hamilton, Campbell Archibald and Aidan Muir of Patron Saint.

Patron Saint is led by David Hamilton, a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist across a range of local enterprises; Campbell Archibald, founder of Angus Alchemy; Michael Johnston, developer and owner of Avalon Business Park; and Aidan Muir, described as a “passionate whisky industry professional”.

As the business grows, the founders plan to expand their team, with the aim of creating ten full-time equivalent jobs by 2027. There is also the potential for a small boutique distillery, which would involve a multi-million-pound investment.

The firm pointed to an increasing number of “exciting innovative new distilleries” and increases in whisky production levels over the past few years, noting that it was well placed to take advantage of this “high end growth opportunity”.

It said: “While Fife and Tayside are already home to several outstanding new distilleries, Patron Saint sets itself apart as primarily a curator and developer of exceptional whisky originally initiated by others. As an independent bottler, the company is uniquely positioned to blend, finish and release special expressions from a variety of sources.

“The current collaboration whisky with the British and Irish Lions and Fife in Independent Bottlers is a great example of collaboration across six distilleries and producers.”

The plans envisage a small-scale distillery onsite within the next two years, producing around five casks per week.

Patron Saint said those micro-batches would reflect the “same care, quality and originality that defines the brand”.

An initial investment will be in the region of £3 million for a mixture of “state of the art” cask management systems, whisky stock, bottling and technical equipment. Future distillery investment is likely to be of a similar level.

The company’s founders noted: “A whisky experience unlike any other is what Patron Saint aims to offer visitors. Something personal and immersive and far beyond the standard tour. With exclusive access, guided tastings and a behind the scenes look at the craft, the experience will be tailored for the curious, the connoisseur, and those looking for something truly special.

“We hope to take the whisky visitor experience to a new level for whisky lovers. We prefer to think of it as a bespoke, memorable journey for the discerning and adventurous.