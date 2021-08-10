Oil and gas specialist moves base in Aberdeen’s 'largest industrial letting of 2021'

Ryden has completed the letting of the Controls Building, Badentoy Industrial Estate, Aberdeen to oil and gas specialist Coretrax Technology on a five-year lease in what is considered the largest letting of the year in the city's industrial market so far.

The 35,767-square-foot industrial unit comprises a 28,650 sq ft workshop facility with a 7,117 sq ft two-storey office accommodation block at ground and first floor level, including ancillary car parking and a substantial secure yard.

Property adviser Ryden, which acted on behalf of the building’s private owners, has also project managed the extensive refurbishment of the premises, following the exit of the previous long-standing tenant.

Paul Richardson, industrial agency partner at Ryden, said: “We are incredibly pleased to have secured this high profile letting in the current challenging conditions the market is experiencing in such a short marketing period.

“The HQ building has been decorated to a high standard throughout and is located in a prominent position right at the entrance to the Badentoy Industrial Estate. This transaction demonstrates that occupiers are still gravitating towards good quality accommodation that presents well.”

Kenny Murray, chief executive of Coretrax Technology, added: “Our new, larger premises at Badentoy Industrial Estate is a key milestone for the company as we gear up for further growth.

“We recognised the requirement for a high quality, well-located site in Aberdeen and Ryden’s expertise throughout the letting process was extremely valuable to ensure we secured the right space for our business.”

Ryden has six offices, 43 partners and some 120 staff.

