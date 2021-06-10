Further activity on the cards as key Aberdeen business park unveils tenant expansion

Moorfield Group, the owner and landlord of Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks, has agreed lease renewal terms and an expansion with Kaseum Technology at the Energy Development Centre (EDC) in Bridge of Don.

Kaseum, a specialist in the design, development and manufacture of energy industry tools, has agreed a five-year lease renewal at two units. In addition, the firm has agreed to expand its presence by almost a third at the EDC having secured a lease on another unit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director Paul Church said: “We have managed to come through the Covid pandemic in a healthy position and have experienced increased demand for our products and services. This expansion will allow us to organise our electronics manufacturing more efficiently and will also free up space for our ambitious research and development programme, supported by Scottish Enterprise and the Scottish Investment Bank.

Moorfield Group, the owner and landlord of Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks, has agreed lease renewal terms and an expansion with Kaseum Technology at the Energy Development Centre (EDC), pictured, in Bridge of Don. Picture: Simon Price

“Being able to expand our operation at the Energy Park is ideal for our business requirements and offers continuity for our staff and clients.”

Hugh Canham, head of asset management at Moorfield Group, said: “Concluding this deal with Kaseum is very positive news for the parks, which have seen a flurry of occupiers committing to lease re-gears and expansions in recent months.

“We have continued to invest in the parks through the pandemic to meet the changing needs of occupiers. We recently launched our flexible workspace offering which caters to a wide range of occupiers with the provision of standalone offices, serviced offices, co-working and workshops within a secure and spacious environment.”

Knight Frank and Ryden are joint property agents for Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks.

Matt Park, associate director at Knight Frank, added: “With the return to the workplace now in sight, the Energy and Innovation Parks offer the perfect location for occupiers seeking extra space in line with social distancing.

“The parks are located conveniently close to the city centre, with ample car parking space and beautiful outdoor space. We anticipate increased demand for space over the coming months.”

A message from the Editor: