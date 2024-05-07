Offshore wind tech specialist to add 100 jobs across two Scottish locations amid 'explosive' growth

An offshore wind technology specialist is looking to take on more than 100 workers across its Aberdeen and Edinburgh offices by the end of next year amid “explosive” growth plans.

Rovco said the influx of wind industry talent would support the deployment of its high-tech artificial intelligence (AI)-based systems into major offshore wind projects.

Most of the new roles will be within the firm’s innovative hydrographic division, which spans wind farm planning surveys, seabed mapping, and unexploded ordnance surveys. It will be recruiting across several areas, including survey, engineering, data processing and project management.

Fraser Moonie, COO of Rovco, with Brian Allen, CEO. Picture: Rory Raitt

Bosses said that many of the skills required would be directly transferable from the offshore oil and gas industry. Most roles will be onshore and based in Aberdeen, at the mid-senior level positions, with openings also available at the company’s Edinburgh office.

Rovco said it was “dedicated to supporting the energy transition”, through its focus on serving the offshore wind sector. The only services provided to oil and gas operations are in safely decommissioning assets. The business was founded in 2016 and has grown rapidly over the past few years, with operations across the North Sea, Europe, Japan, Canada and the US, working with some of the world’s biggest offshore wind operators. Its current valuation is getting on for £200 million.

Chief executive Brian Allen said: “Technology will be vital in improving the economics of offshore wind and accelerating the energy transition. Places like Aberdeen that have a rich heritage in offshore oil and gas are well placed to benefit from this transition. We’re looking for people who are passionate about technology for good and can help us on our mission to change the economics of offshore wind.”

The Scottish recruitment drive is part of the group’s broader plans for global expansion. The company has already added nearly 30 roles in the first few months of this year across its Bristol and Aberdeen offices. By the end of 2025, it aims to have hired for around 200 new positions globally, including 25 in the US to support recent agreements with the likes of industry giant Orsted, and ten in Asia. Several additional offices will also be opening across European and Asian markets.

James Reynolds, head of talent acquisition at Rovco, said: “We’re a leading player in high-tech offshore wind solutions, developing autonomous inspection for challenging environments and deploying innovations in crucial areas like AI. We’ve seen huge growth across our operations over the past couple of years, so we’re excited to bring in new talent to support and continue our growth.”