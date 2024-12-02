Offshore wind farm crane firm to create 25 jobs in Scottish city

Move “heavily influenced” by Great British Energy headquarters location

A firm which provides cranes for offshore wind farms is to open a new base in Aberdeen and create at least 25 jobs on the back of the UK Government’s Great British Energy firm being located in the city.

Sarens PSG said its £1.6 million “centre of excellence” would significantly boost the provision of heavy lifting equipment in Aberdeen to support the growth of the offshore renewable power sector.

Sarens PSG is building quay walls at Ardersier on the Moray Firth | Sarens PSG

The Invergordon-based joint venture between heavy lifting company Sarens Projects and marine energy support firm PSG Marine & Logistics said its move had been “heavily influenced” by the new publicly-owned clean energy company having its headquarters in the city.

It described GB Energy as a “game changer” for Aberdeen and the renewables sector.

The firm will help fund new and existing clean technology, as well as small and medium-sized renewable energy projects. It will also have sites in Edinburgh and Glasgow, initially based in government buildings.

Sarens PSG is expected to take over its new site in Aberdeen’s energy transition zone on the Altens Industrial Estate on the city’s southern edge later this month and become operational next year.

The centre will include inspection pits, brake testing equipment and a wash bay for cranes.

Sarens PSG managing director Steve Clark said: “As we push to accelerate offshore wind development, it’s clear we need a unified, dedicated approach to ensure all the necessary resources - facilities, people, and expertise - are in place.

“Great British Energy’s presence in Aberdeen, along with the £400m South Harbour development and other major offshore wind initiatives, made Aberdeen the ideal location for our new centre of excellence.

"The offshore wind sector is a critical part of achieving our net zero targets, but we’ve not been moving fast enough.

“With the support of Great British Energy and other key players, we now have the opportunity to turbocharge the delivery of these projects and ensure Scotland remains at the forefront of renewable energy development."

Sarens PSG managing director Steve Clark said the offshore wind sector was not moving fast enough towards net zero emissions | Sarens PSG

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, said: "We are already seeing the benefits of Great British Energy's HQ being in Aberdeen and this is more fantastic news for Aberdeen and the energy sector in Scotland.

"Sarens PSG creating new jobs focussed on renewables will help towards the UK Government's target of ensuring that all electricity comes from zero-carbon generation by 2030.”

UK Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband, said: “Our decision to put Great British Energy's roots down in Aberdeen is already paying dividends, with fresh investment and new jobs from Sarens PSG that will help ensure the city thrives as Scotland's clean energy capital.”

Sarens PSG is also exploring opportunities in green hydrogen and pumped hydro projects.

It has helped install more than 60 of the UK’s largest monopiles (turbine foundations) as part of the Moray West offshore wind farm project in the outer Moray Firth, weighing 2,000 tonnes each.