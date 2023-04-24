£300m boost for plans to turn Moray Firth port into European renewables hub

Ardersier Port on the Moray Firth has received a £300 million boost as it vies to become a European hub for offshore renewable energy.

The strategic investment into the former McDermott construction yard, to the east of Inverness, is being made by Quantum, a US investment firm that provides private capital to the global energy industry. The funds will accelerate work that has already begun to redevelop the port and focus on the deployment of offshore wind installations and the decommissioning of oil and gas infrastructure in the North Sea.

It is anticipated that thousands of construction jobs could be created in addition to the ongoing employment opportunities for deployment, and subsequent maintenance, of the offshore wind fleet and decommissioning of redundant North Sea assets. Clearing the North Sea of redundant oil and gas platforms will involve more than 1.3 million tonnes of infrastructure being brought onshore over the next decade, according to recent estimates.

Lewis Gillies, chief executive of Haventus, Ardersier Port’s parent company, said: “The investment will bring jobs and growth to the Highlands economy. Ardersier will provide a vital facility for the deployment of the offshore wind industry and enable the domestic decommissioning of redundant oil and gas assets.”

Michael MacDougall, partner, Quantum, added: “Quantum is delighted to invest in this exciting next phase of development at Ardersier – a project that aligns with our mission to drive decarbonisation. The site’s scale and geographical location means it is ideally positioned to become a leading European hub for offshore renewable energy.”